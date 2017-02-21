National ZooThe National Zoo's Giant Panda, Bao Bao, Has Left for China
fashion

Here's Why These Desirable Fashion Subway Cards Are Selling on Ebay for $100

Cady Lang
11:12 PM UTC

Cult streetwear brand Supreme is notorious for the fervent nature of their fans, hypebeasts who often wait outside of their store for hours or even days before new merchandise hits; later, the highly coveted pieces are often resold online at an exorbitant markup. It looks like their most recent release is no exception.

For their latest drop, Supreme collaborated with New York City's Metro Transit Authority, on custom branded Supreme fare cards, which caused pandemonium when the cards became available for sale on Monday at the Supreme store and NYC subway stations.

In the tradition of Supreme markups, individual cards (which retail for $5.50) are being resold for prices from $38 to as much as $98 online, which is nearly 17 times the purchase cost. Because the Supreme resell market thrives off limited edition status and supply and demand, prices could climb — especially since MTA noted that they may be sold out of the Supreme fare cards.

