President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
"The Present" Opening Night
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NSC
Instagram Just Added a Feature You'll Either Love Or Hate

Olivier Laurent
4:00 PM UTC

For many Instagram users with large followings, finding the perfect photograph to share can feel like feeding an insatiable beast. Sometimes, it's just not worth the risk of disappointing your audience. That state of mind works against Instagram's growth targets — and that's why the image-sharing app has introduced new features over the past year that move away from curated photography in favor of instant visual communication.

The trend started with Instagram Stories, those Snapchat-like visual diaries that disappear after 24 hours. Now, Instagram is introducing another of its most requested features: the photo album.

Instagram
Blue dots below each post let you know there are more photos to see 

Starting today, users will be able to share up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. While captions and location tags will apply to the entire set of images, filters and edits can be applied to individual photographs or all at once. You can also tap and hold on the photos and videos to change their order within your sequence.

"In feed, you'll see blue dots at the bottom of these posts to let you know you can swipe to see more," says Instagram in a blog post. Advertisers have had this feature since 2015, but everyday users are getting access for the first time.

Instagram
You can select up to 10 photos and videos to share 

The new feature, which will roll out to all users in the coming weeks, comes after Instagram recently added the ability to bookmark posts from other users, turn off comments and remove followers from private accounts.

