Donald TrumpAnne Frank Center Slams President Trump’s Anti-Semitism Remarks: 'Too Little, Too Late'
President Donald Trump delivers remarks after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington.
russiaWhy Populist American Leaders Love Russia
Exercise/FitnessHere Are the Health Benefits of Pilates
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Yoga Mat
swedenRiots Break Out in Sweden Following Drug-Related Arrest
A police man takes notes at a burnt car in the suburb Rinkeby outside Stockholm, on Feb. 21, 2017. Several cars were set to fire after a riot in Rinkeby, late Feb. 20.
Music

Watch Betty Who Party at the Laundromat in the Video for 'Some Kinda Wonderful'

Raisa Bruner
8:54 PM UTC

Thanks to this new music video from Aussie singer-songwriter Betty Who, we now know exactly what a night out at the local coin-operated laundromat looks like—and the right attire for turning the doldrums of laundry time into a proper disco fest.

In the upbeat dreamscape video for "Some Kinda Wonderful," the alt-pop ingenue manages to turn a dreary few hours of chores into a fantastical party, complete with an attempt to chat up a newfound crush (and get a peek at his requisite chiseled abs). While the party—and the affections of the crush—might be all in her head, Who's cheeky attitude and the song's catchy hook will latch easily onto listeners' imagination.

"Some Kinda Wonderful" is the third single off of Who's upcoming album The Valley, out later in March. Check it out above, and just try not to start bopping along. Bonus: the next laundry day is already looking up.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME