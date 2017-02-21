Thanks to this new music video from Aussie singer-songwriter Betty Who , we now know exactly what a night out at the local coin-operated laundromat looks like—and the right attire for turning the doldrums of laundry time into a proper disco fest.

In the upbeat dreamscape video for "Some Kinda Wonderful," the alt-pop ingenue manages to turn a dreary few hours of chores into a fantastical party, complete with an attempt to chat up a newfound crush (and get a peek at his requisite chiseled abs). While the party—and the affections of the crush—might be all in her head, Who's cheeky attitude and the song's catchy hook will latch easily onto listeners' imagination.

"Some Kinda Wonderful" is the third single off of Who's upcoming album The Valley , out later in March. Check it out above, and just try not to start bopping along. Bonus: the next laundry day is already looking up.