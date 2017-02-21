EnvironmentPresident Trump Is Expected to Make a Significant Rollback to EPA Regulations
President Donald Trump departs after visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, on Feb. 21, 2017.
CaliforniaRescue Workers Save 5 Trapped by Floods in Storm-Ridden California
Residents walk down a flooded road on Feb. 20, 2017, in Salinas, Calif. Forecasters issued flash flood warnings Monday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California as downpours swelled creeks and rivers in the already soggy region.
MediaMilo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart News Amid Pedophilia Controversy
Milo Yiannopoulos holds a press conference down the street from the Pulse Nightclub on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.
climate changeThis Tax Could Win Over Donald Trump While Helping the Environment
Ken Bone attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' on Oct. 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Ken Bone attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' on Oct. 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images
celebrities

Ken Bone Is Going to Appear at CPAC

Melissa Chan
7:47 PM UTC

Former viral star Ken Bone will be attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week, he announced Tuesday.

The Illinois man who went viral last year after he asked a question at the second presidential debate wrote on Twitter that he’ll be part of the four-day conference. The event begins Wednesday in Maryland and features speeches from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican lawmakers.

CPAC aims to “leverage the strength of thousands of grass-roots activists to break through the resistance of Washington’s powerful elites,” according to its website.

Bone became a viral sensation last October when many Americans were taken by his red sweater, black-rimmed glasses and mustache. Since then, he has not publicly revealed whether he voted for Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME