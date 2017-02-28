White HouseWhite House Collected Cell Phones to Crack Down on Leaks. Then That Leaked
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to journalists during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017.
Late Night TelevisionHere's What Seth Meyers Predicts Donald Trump Will Do at His Classy First Address to Congress
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Gives Himself an A-Plus for Effort So Far
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
FranceInside the Heart of French Prisons
France. Meaux. 23 Novembre 2016. Penitentiary center of Meaux. Two prisonners in a cell.
movies

Exclusive: See the Trailer for Netflix's New Documentary About World War II and Hollywood

3:31 PM UTC

The director's name only appears in a footnote on a page from the Sept. 14, 1942, issue of TIME, but it's clear that what he did was important: "The U.S. people can see for themselves this week how the tide of battle was turned in mid-Pacific on three hot and sunlit days early last June. From the Navy came pictures of the Battle of Midway, pictures that show destruction and death, courage and valor," the article begins. Some of those pictures, explains the footnote, were from color footage shot on the scene by a lieutenant commander in the Navy.

And that lieutenant commander knew what he was doing. He was John Ford, whose films like Stagecoach had made him synonymous with popular Westerns.

Now, a new Netflix original documentary series, Five Came Back, based on the book of the same name by Mark Harris, tells the story of how Ford and four of his fellow directors — William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra and George Stevens — ended up dispatched by the U.S. military to capture what was going on in combat zones during World War II. The movies they sent home shaped American perceptions of the war, and in turn what they saw would influence the movies they would go on to make.

The series, which is narrated by Meryl Streep and draws on over 100 hours of archival footage, turns to filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Greengrass and Lawrence Kasdan to speak to the legacies of the five. A first look at the trailer, above, is available in the U.S. exclusively at TIME.com.

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

As Coppola puts it: “Cinema in its purest form could be put in the service of propaganda. Hitler and his minister of propaganda Joseph Goebbels understood the power of the cinema to move large populations toward your way of thinking.”

So, as TIME put it in a 1941 overview of military films coming from Hollywood experts, there was a "forgivable touch of propaganda" about the work; "Hollywood's work for the Army is practically a perfect job," the magazine continued. "It has assured the quality of its product by putting its best directors (John Ford, Frank Capra, George Stevens, etc.) on it. And it has probably learned something itself about making documentary films."

Five Came Back launches on Netflix on March 31. As part of the project, Netflix is also presenting 13 documentaries that play a role in the story — including Ford's The Battle of Midway.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME