Candice Wiggins of the Minnesota Lynx looks at the benches during a break in action against the Indiana Fever during Game Three of the 2012 WNBA Finals on Oct. 19, 2012 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Hickey—Getty Images

President Trump denounces anti-Semitism

President Donald Trump denounced bigotry and condemned anti-Semitism during a visit yesterday to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He said recent anti-Semitic threats made to Jewish centers are “horrible” and a “painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.” Last night, several Republican lawmakers hosted town halls in their districts where they faced off with constituents who were not pleased with Trump's leadership so far.

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart

Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the right-wing Breitbart News, has resigned from his post amid controversy over apparent comments he made about pedophilia. The announcement comes after he lost a book deal and an invitation to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Candice Wiggins says WNBA is toxic

In a new interview, former WNBA player Candice Wiggins called the professional women's basketball league "toxic" and claimed gay players bullied her in part for being straight. “My spirit was being broken," she told the San Diego Union-Tribune . Wiggins later stood by her remarks amid backlash and said speaking out “freed my spirit.”

Traffic jams cost a lot of time and money

The average driver in Los Angeles, where traffic is among the worst in the world, wasted more than 100 hours, along with $2,400 in gas and lost productivity, while stuck on gridlocked roads last year, a new study has found. In 2016, the nation's motorists reportedly lost almost $300 billion in 2016 as a result of congestion.

Also:

Most undocumented immigrants in the U.S. are at risk of deportation , according to new federal memos .

Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at a London airport.

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons is buying Popeyes .

Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks there will be a greater demand for liberal arts majors in a decade.

Actor Tom Hanks is releasing a short story collection .

Many will pay tribute to tequila and lime today in celebration of National Margarita Day , an unofficial holiday .

