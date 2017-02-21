climate changeThis Tax Could Win Over Donald Trump While Helping the Environment
movies

Here's Your First Look at the Han Solo Spinoff Movie

Megan McCluskey
6:34 PM UTC

The first photo from the set of the Han Solo spinoff movie is finally here.

After revealing that the upcoming Star Wars Story will star Alden Ehrenreich as young Han alongside a supporting cast featuring Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, Disney announced that production was officially underway with a Tuesday press release that included a photo of the film's principal actors as well as directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

"Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous," Lord and Miller said. "We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

The still-untitled spinoff is set to hit theaters May 25, 2018.

