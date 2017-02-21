Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO

Lana Del Rey Takes a Journey to a New Planet Through Song in the 'Love' Music Video

Retro music ingenue Lana Del Rey is back in all her winged-eyeliner glory with "Love," a surprise new single and accompanying music video that sees her return to form in a slow-burning , mystical track. Longtime Lana fans will be reminded of the breathy, pared-down romance and grainy Americana aesthetic that launched her career with "Video Games" back in 2011.

Lana plays an old-school lounge singer in the vintage-feeling video, interspersed with shots of pretty young things living and loving at large in an idyllic era. It's got her signature art-house feel—and then takes a turn for the fantastical, as the whole cast of characters gets transported to a dreamy alien planet.

Watch Lana head for the stars in the video, above.