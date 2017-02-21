NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

It seems like an innocent social media interaction at first glance: Twitter users submit photos of their homemade dishes to MasterChef 's Michelin-starred guru Gordon Ramsay , a notorious (and notoriously foul-mouthed ) culinary icon, looking for feedback on the presentation.

But Ramsay's Twitter wit is as sharp—and dangerous—as his kitchen tools and fiery onscreen persona.

@GordonRamsay what do you think of last nights dinner ? pic.twitter.com/IEcPaiGLwh - Ayan (@Ayybolognese) February 21, 2017

Did it just come back up ? https://t.co/zYimz63dI1 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

And there's much, much more where that came from. Ramsay has been on something of a rampage, dishing out cuttingly snarky burns in response to a number of home chef's submissions. Warning: this is not an appetizing collection of food-related tweets.

Looks like the inside of my grand dads colostomy bag https://t.co/D9YGdx4Bm1 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

Forking disgusting..... and that's just the avocado https://t.co/ZPi119Ex27 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Your supposed to let them cool down before you eat them Steve https://t.co/1AaqjblwPX - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Look for a new flat mate..... quick https://t.co/fX3yY78EkB - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Did this really start out as a piece of steak ? Disaster https://t.co/AZ11nCDLo1 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

You need some serious egg-u-cating on making a perfect omelette https://t.co/h534UifXeT - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Could you not hear your fire alarm ? https://t.co/FgrSHVX5A2 - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

He wasn't all burns, though. In one instance, he provided a helpful suggestion of how to improve this chocolate torte.

Why ruin it with unripened strawberries why why why... https://t.co/IERfoshr5g - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

He even went so far as to give his stamp of approval to a few creations. Just goes to show: the MasterChef may be savage when it comes to dishes that don't meet his high standards, but he still respects a job well done.

Looks good Jenn https://t.co/fwkY1wbMEy - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

Looks good Jennifer https://t.co/qyGuLPP2cg - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

But if you can't handle the heat of a masterful diss, you may want to get out of his Twitter mentions.