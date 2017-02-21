AviationA Handful of Travelers Got Through Security at JFK Airport Without Proper Screening
Father and Son Killed in Head-On Collision With Each Other: 'It's an Unbelievable Tragedy'

Melissa Chan
4:24 PM UTC

An Alabama father and son died after they crashed into each other head-on in separate vehicles.

Police said Jeffrey Brasher, 50, was killed instantly about 4 a.m. Saturday when his truck collided with a pickup truck his 22-year-old son Austin was driving. The younger Brasher died hours after the accident.

"It's an unexpected, unbelievable tragedy,'' Pam Dennis, the elder Brasher’s sister, told AL.com. "There's no explanation for something so random."

One of the trucks crossed over into the wrong lane, the newspaper said, although it’s unclear which driver was at fault. Authorities said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash but did not elaborate, according to Al.com.

John 14: 1-4 Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going. If you haven't ever been saved or asked the Lord to come into your life and save you, now is the time to do so if you believe in him. We aren't promised tomorrow, and if you die today, the only way to have eternal life and live forever in heaven is to repent of your sins, and ask the Lord into your heart and life and save you. Enjoy the memories of Jeff and Austin Brasher as you watch my slide show. Please keep the Brasher family in your prayers.

Posted by Kristy Nelson on Sunday, February 19, 2017

Jeffrey Brasher, a bread distributor, was driving to work while his son was wrapping up a night of partying, PEOPLE reports. The father and son were very close, relatives told the magazine. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Monica Marie Aker, one of Austin’s cousins. “To know that they collided head-on is one of the hardest things to comprehend.”

“My worst fear was that Austin would make it through and then kill himself because he wouldn’t have been able to deal with killing his father,” she added. “It would have destroyed him.”

