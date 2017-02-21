ComedyNick Kroll and John Mulaney on Why Controversial Jokes Are Worth Doing If They're Funny
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Promo
GadgetsReview: These Wireless Earbuds Gave Me Supersonic Hearing
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Mocks President Trump for Dumping ISIS as the 'Enemy of the American People'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's 01/19/16 show in New York.
Weight lossHow to Lose Weight and Keep it Off
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Scale
Actor Tom Hanks attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Tom Hanks attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.  Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Books

Tom Hanks Is Releasing a Short Story Collection

Isabella Biedenharn / Entertainment Weekly
3:53 PM UTC

Tom Hanks, Oscar-winner, director, and all-around beloved person, has played countless characters throughout his career — but now, he’s creating his own. Hanks will publish his debut collection of short stories with Alfred A. Knopf, EW can announce exclusively. The actor will also narrate the audiobook, forthcoming from Random House Audio.

Titled Uncommon Type: Some Stories, the collection comprises 17 stories, each having something to do with a different typewriter. (Hanks has an affinity for the machines, owning a collection of over one hundred vintage typewriters.) But outside of that particular shared detail, the plots and characters vary wildly: There’s a man immigrating to New York City after fleeing a civil war in his country; a person who becomes an ESPN star after bowling a string of perfect games; a billionaire and his assistant on a “hunt for something larger”; and an actor enduring a life of press junkets.

Hanks began work on the book in 2015. “In the two years of working on the stories, I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them,” he says in a statement. “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from 9 to 1.”

Says Knopf Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Sonny Mehta, “I read a story by Tom in The New Yorker several years ago, and was struck by both his remarkable voice and command as a writer. I had hoped there might be more stories in the works. Happily, for readers, it turns out there were.”

Below, Hanks tells EW where he found the stories’ inspiration, and explains the appropriate uses for a typewriter these days (hint: not for writing a full book).

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Did you write any of these stories on a typewriter?
TOM HANKS: I wrote notes and a few pages on an actual typewriter. But come on, for the heavy duty work, it was laptop all the way. Typewriters are for personal letters, for musings, for rambling stream-of-consciousness stamped-in-paper doodling.

What was your most unexpected source of inspiration?
The smallest, most distant of memories as well as those haunting questions about why things come about. What would you see at the 1939 Worlds Fair that would change your life? I remember a ride in a small plane when I was 7 years old — why was it was confusing? How did a veteran of WWII celebrate Christmas in say, 1953?

What kind of research did you do for the collection, if any?
References to certain facts are all google-able. (Laptop!)

Which character’s voice was the trickiest to get right?
Every damn one of them.

Which story would you adapt first for the big screen?
All the stories are in the middle of much bigger un-seen stories. What comes before and after each of them could make a movie, I suppose. I skimped on the superheroes, though.

How did you hone your voice as a writer?
With a rat-tailed file. Over time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME