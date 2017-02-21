Stephen Colbert will “never fjorget” an attack that didn’t happen to one of America's allies last week.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump puzzled some when he remarked about the events that unfolded “ last night in Sweden ” during an event in Florida, so Colbert went in. “No one was more baffled by Trump’s supposed Swedish incident than the Swedes,” Colbert said on The Late Show on Monday, with Sweden’s former prime minister even suggesting that world leaders “ use facts correctly .”

Trump later clarified that his comment was a reference from a Fox News report about immigrants in Sweden. Colbert, though, was ready to stand strong beside a nation in need. “Tragically, Sweden is the third not-a-terrorist attack that has not shocked the world in the last month,” Colbert said. “Just because this attack didn’t happen, folks, doesn’t mean we don’t stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer.”

To stand strong behind America's allies, Colbert had fun by creating a touching homage to everyone who survived the nonexistent Swedish terror attack with a touching “Never Fjorget” tribute. Watch below.