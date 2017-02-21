Food &amp; DrinkGordon Ramsay Is Savagely Dissing Home-Cooked Creations
AOL Build Speaker Series - Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Mobile Game
Donald TrumpRead President Trump's Remarks on Anti-Semitism
President Trump Visits African-American Museum in Washington
moviesRichard Schickel Understood the Truth About What Makes the Movies Work
Richard Schickel
BooksJohn Darnielle Talks His Horror Novel and What's Next for the Mountain Goats
Aerial view of Shanghai Highway at Night
Aerial view of Shanghai Highway at Night ansonmiao—Getty Images
Innovation

Stop Subsidizing Driving

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We don’t need to demonize driving — but we should stop subsidizing it.

By Joe Cortright in City Observatory

2. If you care about food, you need to care about immigration policy.

By Helen Rosner in Eater

3. Want to learn what marketers find out from your Facebook usage? Here’s how.

By Mix at the Next Web

4. This teaching method is proving there’s no such thing as being ‘bad at math.’

By Jenny Anderson in Quartz

5. Here’s how to close the tech gender gap in a decade: Take it to the states.

By Hayley Tsukayama in the Washington Post

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME