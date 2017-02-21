Donald TrumpRead President Trump's Remarks on Anti-Semitism
Aviation

A Handful of Travelers Got Through Security at JFK Airport Without Proper Screening

Kate Samuelson
4:34 PM UTC

A handful of people were not screened properly at a security checkpoint at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Monday morning, authorities said.

A spokesman from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said three passengers in the airport's Terminal 5 "did not receive required secondary screening after alarming the walk through metal detector." The TSA identified the passengers and conducted security measures at their arrival airport, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the incident "presents minimal risk to the aviation transportation system."

Earlier, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the Associated Press that up to 11 people were believed to have boarded various flights from Terminal 5 after going through an unattended checkpoint lane.

