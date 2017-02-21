Late Night TelevisionWatch Seth Meyers Ridicule Trump's Confusing Sweden Reference 'We're Getting Roasted by Swedes Now'
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
ComedyNick Kroll and John Mulaney on Why Controversial Jokes Are Worth Doing If They're Funny
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Promo
GadgetsReview: These Wireless Earbuds Gave Me Supersonic Hearing
BooksTom Hanks Is Releasing a Short Story Collection
Actor Tom Hanks attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's 01/19/16 show in New York.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's 01/19/16 show in New York. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Mocks President Trump for Dumping ISIS as the 'Enemy of the American People'

Megan McCluskey
3:49 PM UTC

Stephen Colbert apparently feels that one group has gotten the short end of the stick since Donald Trump became president. The Late Show host opened Monday night's episode by observing that the media has replaced ISIS as the United States' biggest threat.

Referencing a Friday tweet in which Trump dubbed several mainstream media outlets "the enemy of the American people," Colbert joked that it wasn't fair to the terror group. "You know who I feel bad for? ISIS," he said. "They try so hard, sorry ISIS. If you want to get on the list, you have to publish photos of Trump's inauguration crowd. Then he'll be really angry at you."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME