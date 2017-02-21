the morning briefThe Morning Brief: H.R. McMaster, David Cassidy and Alex Trebek
Presidents Day Protests Los Angeles
White HouseWhat to Know About President Trump's New National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster
Donald Trump, H.R. McMaster
celebritiesDavid Cassidy, Partridge Family Star, Is Battling Dementia
David Cassidy And Tai Beauchamp Visit Hollywood Today Live
Donald Trump5 Stats That Help Explain What's Really Happening in Sweden
President Donald Trump is seen during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida.
Azerbaijani president appoints wife as vice president
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (C) announces his decision to appoint his wife Mehriban Aliyeva (left 2) as the country's first vice president, during security council meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on Feb. 21, 2017.  Presidency of Azerbaijan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Leader Just Appointed His Wife as His Vice President

Associated Press
12:33 PM UTC

(BAKU, Azerbaijan) — Azerbaijan's president on Tuesday appointed his wife as the first vice president of the ex-Soviet nation — the person next in line in the nation's power hierarchy.

Ilham Aliyev, 55 named his wife Mehriban, 52, to the position created after a constitutional referendum in September. Mehriban, who married her husband when she was 19, graduated from a medical university. She has served previously as a lawmaker and headed a charity.

The vice president takes over the country's presidency if the president is unable to perform their duties, according to the constitution. It doesn't describe the first vice president's duties, but it's expected that they will include overseeing the Cabinet.

Aliyev's critics say the September referendum that also extended the presidential term from five to seven years effectively cemented a dynastic rule. In 2003, Aliyev succeeded his father, who had ruled Azerbaijan first as the Communist Party boss and then as a post-Soviet president for the greater part of three decades.

Aliyev and his wife have two daughters and a son.

Aliyev has firmly allied the energy-rich Shiite Muslim nation with the West, helping secure his country's energy and security interests and offset Russia's influence in the strategic Caspian Sea region. At the same time, his government has long faced criticism in the West for alleged human rights abuses and suppression of dissent.

Azerbaijan's leader has cast himself as a guarantor of stability, an image that has a wide appeal in the country where painful memories are still fresh of the turmoil that accompanied the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME