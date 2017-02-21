CompaniesUber Hires Former Attorney-General Eric Holder to Review Sexual Harassment Claims
Uber Reportedly Loses Over $1 Billion In First Half Of 2016
IraqIraqi Troops Advance on Western Mosul as Mattis Holds Talks on Defeating ISIS
Iraq Mosul
EnvironmentHundreds Hold Out as Deadline Looms for Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Camp
Oil Pipeline
citiesFor Thousands Across the U.S., It Was 'Not My President's Day'
Presidents Day Protests Los Angeles
Australia Plane Crash
This image, made from video, shows the site of a plane crash in Essendon, Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Channel 9 via AP
World

Five People Are Dead After a Light Aircraft Crashed Into a Shopping Mall in Australia

TIME Staff
3:55 AM UTC

All five people aboard a light plane that crashed into a shopping mall in the Australian city of Melbourne Tuesday are dead.

Police Assistant Commissioner of the state of Victoria, Stephen Leane, told local newspaper the Age that the plan experienced "catastrophic engine failure" shortly after takeoff. It crashed into the car park of the DFO shopping center, located in the suburb of Essendon, about 10 kilometers from Melbourne's central business district.

No injuries have been reported on the ground, but significant damage has been caused to the building.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told the Age that the crash was the worst aviation accident in the state in 30 years.

The aircraft had reportedly been chartered to take passengers on a 255 kilometer golfing trip to King Island, located midway between Victoria and the island state of Tasmania.

AP reports that the U.S. Embassy would not comment on a report that the passengers were Americans, but the embassy said that it was working with local authorities.

[The Age]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME