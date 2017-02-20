Judge Rules That Selena's Father Can Sue Her Widower Over TV Series

A Texas judge ruled that a lawsuit filed by the father of the late legendary Tejano singer Selena may proceed on Friday.

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the Grammy Award-winner, is suing his daughter's widower Chris Perez. Perez wants to adapt for television To Selena With Love, his memoir of his life with the music icon.

The lawsuit argues that Perez signed away the rights to Selena's likeness and name to her estate after she was fatally shot in 1995 by her fan club president, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison, the Associated Press reports. Perez's lawyers argued the lawsuit should be dismissed, citing his free speech rights, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports.