NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Executive Producer Daisy Ridley attends "The Eagle Huntress" screening at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) Matthew Eisman—Getty Images

In an Instagram video posted Monday, actor Josh Gad tries to get his Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley to spill the beans about the next movie in the Star Wars franchise with the help of some of her current and former co-stars.

Penélope Cruz, who's also in Murder on the Orient Express , asks about Snoke in Spanish. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams appears desperate to know more about Luke Skywalker's dialogue in Episode VIII. For comic relief, Jurassic World 2 star Chris Pratt uses the on-camera opportunity to plug all of his 2017 films.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open December 15, 2017 in theaters nationwide.