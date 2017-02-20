White HousePresident Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser
Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "The Eagle Huntress"- Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Executive Producer Daisy Ridley attends "The Eagle Huntress" screening at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) Matthew Eisman—Getty Images
movies

Watch Josh Gad, Chris Pratt, and Penelope Cruz Beg Daisy Ridley for Star Wars Spoilers

Olivia B. Waxman
8:23 PM UTC

In an Instagram video posted Monday, actor Josh Gad tries to get his Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley to spill the beans about the next movie in the Star Wars franchise with the help of some of her current and former co-stars.

Penélope Cruz, who's also in Murder on the Orient Express, asks about Snoke in Spanish. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams appears desperate to know more about Luke Skywalker's dialogue in Episode VIII. For comic relief, Jurassic World 2 star Chris Pratt uses the on-camera opportunity to plug all of his 2017 films.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open December 15, 2017 in theaters nationwide.

