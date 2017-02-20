White HouseMike Pence Tries to Reassure a Nervous Europe on U.S. Support
Newspaper Reports What Really 'Happened in Sweden Last Night' for President Trump

Olivia B. Waxman
3:05 PM UTC

All eyes were on Sweden over the weekend after President Donald Trump said "look at what happened last night in Sweden” while discussing recent terrorist attacks during a rally in Melbourne, Fla., on Saturday evening.

"You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening Brussels, you look at what's happening all over the world," he said.

The comment went viral and became a meme, even prompting a response from the Swedish embassy in the U.S.

So to set the record straight, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet has published a timeline of what really happened in the Nordic country on Friday night.

Turns out Swedish authorities were busy, but not with arresting perpetrators of international terrorist attacks. According to Aftonbladet, inclement weather led to highway closures and an avalanche warning. Police chased a suspected car thief allegedly driving under the influence through central Stockholm, the capital, before finally capturing him in Engelbrektsgatan. And 87-year-old opera singer Owe Thörnqvist powered through some technical difficulties during a rehearsal for the singing competition ”Melodifestivalen.”

Trump claimed, however, he was not referring to a specific event, but Fox News host Tucker Carlson's segment in which a filmmaker argued immigrants are responsible for a crime surge in the country. As he tweeted on Monday:

