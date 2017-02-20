europeDonald Trump's Demands on NATO Defense Spending Are Driving a Wedge Into Europe
53rd Munich Security Conference
RefugeesThese Haitian Refugees Are Stranded at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Tijuana, Mexico. Dec. 18, 2016.
WorldU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Says There Are No Plans to Seize Iraqi Oil
Jim Mattis
Hong KongA Chinese Princeling Has Allegedly Offered a Reward to Anyone Who 'Beats Up' a Hong Kong Judge
Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong
U.S.-CHICAGO-DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS-PROTEST
A woman shouts slogans during a protest to demonstrate how important immigrants are to America's economy on the Day Without Immigrants at Union Park of Chicago, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017. Wang Ping—Xinhua News Agency—Getty Images
U.S.

Over 100 Workers Fired After Taking Part in 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest

Zamira Rahim / Fortune
12:40 PM UTC

Over 100 employees have reportedly lost their jobs after joining the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest, which focused on missing a day of work as a response to President Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Almost 20 employees at Bradley Coatings Incorporated, a painting company in Tennessee, were fired after not showing up to work, CNBC reports.

The news channel obtained a statement from the company's lawyer Robert Peal. The statement said that all employees had been warned they risked being fired for missing a day of work. The protest itself was not identified as the reason for the terminations. "The reason these employees missed work—to engage in peaceful demonstrations—had nothing to do with BCI's decision to terminate them" said the statement.

Two employees at the Grace Community School in Bonita Springs, Fla. have claimed that they were also fired after joining the protest. The head of the school said that no employees were terminated.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME