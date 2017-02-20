Over 100 Workers Fired After Taking Part in 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest

A woman shouts slogans during a protest to demonstrate how important immigrants are to America's economy on the Day Without Immigrants at Union Park of Chicago, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017.

A woman shouts slogans during a protest to demonstrate how important immigrants are to America's economy on the Day Without Immigrants at Union Park of Chicago, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017. Wang Ping—Xinhua News Agency—Getty Images

Over 100 employees have reportedly lost their jobs after joining the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest, which focused on missing a day of work as a response to President Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Almost 20 employees at Bradley Coatings Incorporated, a painting company in Tennessee, were fired after not showing up to work, CNBC reports .

The news channel obtained a statement from the company's lawyer Robert Peal. The statement said that all employees had been warned they risked being fired for missing a day of work. The protest itself was not identified as the reason for the terminations. "The reason these employees missed work—to engage in peaceful demonstrations—had nothing to do with BCI's decision to terminate them" said the statement.

Two employees at the Grace Community School in Bonita Springs, Fla. have claimed that they were also fired after joining the protest. The head of the school said that no employees were terminated.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com