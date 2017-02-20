InternetMegaupload Founder Kim Dotcom Can Be Extradited to the U.S., a New Zealand Court Rules
This combo shows a file photo (L) taken on May 4, 2001 of a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, and a file photo (R) of his half-brother, current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Toshifumi Kitamura—AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

Malaysia Has Recalled Its North Korean Ambassador over the Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother

Associated Press
5:34 AM UTC

(KUALA LUMPUR) — Malaysia's ambassador to North Korea has been recalled from Pyongyang amid rising tensions between the countries over the death in Kuala Lumpur of an estranged scion of North Korea's ruling family.

The Malaysian foreign ministry said in a Monday statement that it had recalled its ambassador "for consultations" and had summoned Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, "to seek an explanation on the accusations he made against the Government of Malaysia."

Read More: The World Can Expect More Cyber Crime From North Korea Now That China Has Banned Its Coal

Kang said Malaysia may be "trying to conceal something" and that the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was carried out "unilaterally and excluding our attendance." Kim Jong Nam is the half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.

The statement called Kang's comments "baseless," adding it "takes very seriously any unfounded attempt to tarnish its reputation."

