National SecurityA Senior Trump Appointee Has Been Fired After Making Critical Comments
USA, Washington DC, Exterior
ImmigrationNew Homeland Security Guidelines Call for the Sweeping Detention and Deportation of Illegal Immigrants: Report
Immigration Raids
TelevisionThe Walking Dead Finally Reunited These Two Beloved Characters
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 10
olympicsFormer U.S. Gymnasts Say They Were Sexually Abused by Team Doctor
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. A judge on Friday ordered Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, to stand trial on sexual assault charges. He is accused of assaulting a girl from the age of 6 until the girl was 12 at his home in Holt, Mich. He has pleaded not guilty. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP)
North Korean Technology Concept Flag of North Korea Binary Code
Getty Images
North Korea

The World Can Expect More Cyber Crime From North Korea Now That China Has Banned Its Coal

Charlie Campbell / Beijing
5:13 AM UTC

On Sunday, China suspended imports of North Korean coal for the rest of the year, in a move widely seen as a punitive response to the assassination of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, who was close to the Chinese leadership.

The 45-year-old was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport and died on his way to hospital. Two women — one Vietnamese and one Indonesian — and a North Korean man have been detained in connection with his death. Malaysian police also want to talk to four other North Koreans who apparently fled the country soon after the attack.

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from his homeland and mostly lived in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Macau. That he was essentially under Chinese protection makes his death especially galling for Beijing, which has grown increasingly wary of Pyongyang’s erratic behavior and pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The moratorium brings Beijing into compliance with February’s U.N. Security Council resolutions over North Korea’s nuclear program. (China had signed up to the unprecedented economic measures, though implementation had been spotty due to a clause that allowed trade deemed essential for the “livelihoods” of the North Korean people.)

That loophole has now narrowed, and the suspension of coal imports will hurt Pyongyang’s pockets — Coal is responsible for around half of North Korea’s foreign currency acquisitions — and increase pressure on the regime. It will also be welcomed in Washington; President Donald Trump has long argued that Beijing has not been strict enough on its secretive eastern neighbor.

Related

Deputy National Police Chief of Malaysia Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are looking for four North Korean men who flew out of Malaysia the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother, was apparently poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
North KoreaInvestigators Seek 4 More North Korean Suspects in Kim Jong Nam's Death
North Korea
Investigators Seek 4 More North Korean Suspects in Kim Jong Nam's Death

However, one likely consequence will be a spike in illicit methods of currently generation — especially cyber crime. North Korea already has an elite squad of 6,800 state hackers who are engaged in global fraud, blackmail and online gambling, together generating an estimated annual revenue of $860 million, according to the Korea Institute of Liberal Democracy in Seoul.

"Their illicit activities have always been highly adaptable," says Prof. Sheena Greitens, an East Asia specialist at the University of Missouri. “Cyber crime would likely become a higher priority in the regime's eyes if other avenues of revenue generation are closed off.”

Pyongyang’s hacking prowess first garnered global attention following the 2014 attack on Sony Entertainment Pictures, in apparent revenge for the satirical movie The Interview, which ridiculed the Kim clan. However, North Korea's ability to wage online warfare has been under development for decades. “In the 21st century, war will be [waged as] information warfare,” former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of both Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Nam, said in 1995.

North Korea has hacked more than 140,000 computers at 160 South Korean firms and government agencies, South Korean police told Reuters in July, reportedly planting malicious code in preparation for a massive cyber attack in the future. North Korea is also the chief suspect in the attempted heist of $1 billion dollars (it netted $81 million) from Bangladesh Central Bank last February. Before this came raids on a bank in the Philippines in October 2015, and Tien Phong Bank in Vietnam two months later.

According to analysts at Internet security firm Symantec, all three raids used code identical to the Sony hack. “We’ve never seen an attack where a nation-state has gone in and stolen money,” Eric Chien, a security researcher at Symantec, told the New York Times. “This is a first.”

Attacks have already increased in size, frequency and boldness since the imposition of last February’s U.N. sanctions. In May, North Korean agents stole the personal details of 10.3 million users of the Interpark e-commerce firm in South Korea. They then attempted to blackmail of the firm’s board for 3 billion won ($2.6 million) of untraceable bitcoin.

Generally, North Korean hackers operate from cities in northeastern China — most often Shenyang and Dandong — where they are sent by their government to work for Chinese IT firms. (Their below market wages are collected directly by the North Korean state.) At night, however, they engage in all manner of illicit activities. Hacks typically fall into three categories: revenue generation, information gathering or the planting of malicious code to undermine enemy states — principally South Korea and the U.S.

On Aug. 7 last year, North Korean hackers in Shenyang accessed the South Korea's cyber command intranet through a server in the defense ministry's main information center, according to Yonhap news agency. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said some 3,200 computers were contaminated with malware, though denied that sensitive information was stolen. "As one of the military's two integration servers was jointly linked to the Internet and the intranet, it allowed the hackers to gain access to the intranet," a ministry official told Yonhap.

Hacks are especially likely to ramp up as Pyongyang searches for ways to fund the final stage of its quest for a nuclear-armed ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. Although North Korea remains one of the world’s most impoverished regimes — its official economy was worth just $28.4 billion in 2014, according to South Korea's central bank — the Kim regime has still invested an estimated $1.1 billion to $3.2 billion towards developing a nuclear deterrent. An atomic bomb is considered a trump card by Pyongyang that will guarantee the regime’s survival, and Kim Jong Un will pull out all the stops to get over the final hurdle.

With reporting by Stephen Kim/Seoul

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME