TelevisionThe Walking Dead Finally Reunited These Two Beloved Characters
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 10
olympicsFormer U.S. Gymnasts Say They Were Sexually Abused by Team Doctor
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. A judge on Friday ordered Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, to stand trial on sexual assault charges. He is accused of assaulting a girl from the age of 6 until the girl was 12 at his home in Holt, Mich. He has pleaded not guilty. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP)
White HouseWhite House: 'Silly' to Allow Critics to Serve
Donald Trump
White HousePresident Trump Made a Confusing Reference to Sweden. Here’s What the White House Says He Meant
Trump holds aA supporter invited onstage by U.S. President Donald Trump puts his hand to his chest during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTSZBJF rally in Melbourne, Florida
Immigration Raids
In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Phoenix. Advocacy groups say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are rounding up people in large numbers around the country as part of stepped-up enforcement under President Donald Trump.  Rob Schumacher—AP
Immigration

New Homeland Security Guidelines Call for the Sweeping Detention and Deportation of Illegal Immigrants: Report

Hope Yen and Julie Pace / AP
3:51 AM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The Homeland Security Department has drafted sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, according to a pair of memoranda signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly.

The memos dated Friday seek to implement President Donald Trump's broad directive to crack down on illegal immigration. Kelly outlines plans to hire thousands of additional enforcement agents, expand on the priority list for immigrants marked for immediate removal and enlist local law enforcement to help make arrests, according to a person briefed on the documents, who confirmed the details to the Associated Press.

"The surge of illegal immigration at the southern border has overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States," Kelly wrote.

He said apprehensions on the southern U.S. border had seen an additional surge of 10,000 to 15,000 per month from 2015 to 2016.

The memos leave in place one directive from the Obama administration, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young people who were brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits. The program has protected about 750,000 immigrants since its inception in 2012. Trump has previously indicated his desire to end the program, but at his press conference last week indicated that he would "show great heart" toward the program.

The memos were reported first by The Washington Post and other news organizations. A U.S. official familiar with the documents did not dispute the accuracy of the memos signed by Kelly, which were originally scheduled for release Friday before they were postponed for White House review.

A White House official said the White House has raised objections with the documents and is working with DHS to finalize the policy. The official was not authorized to discuss the process publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Under the draft guidelines, Kelly seeks to "expeditiously hire" 10,000 more enforcement agents and 5,000 Border Patrol officers.

Seeking to fulfill Trump's campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border, Kelly also calls on Customs and Border Protection to "immediately begin planning, design, construction and maintenance of a wall, including the attendant lighting, technology (including sensors), as well as patrol and access roads." He describes the wall as necessary to deter illegal immigration and calls it a "critical component" of Trump's overall border security strategy.

He says the department will also prioritize for more immediate removal those who have been convicted of a crime; charged with a crime; committed fraud in connection with a matter before a government agency; abused any program related to public benefits; or have not complied with orders to leave the country.

Joanne Lin, senior legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, criticized the proposed guidelines as a Trump style of immigration enforcement in which "due process, human decency and common sense are treated as inconvenient obstacles on the path to mass deportation."

"The Trump administration is intent on inflicting cruelty on millions of immigrant families across the country," she said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME