IraqThe Fight to Retake Mosul From ISIS Reaches Perilous New Stage
An Iraqi federal police member walks towards the frontline outside the town of Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 2017. The battle for the western half of Mosul city, which began Sunday, is expected to be prolonged and difficult due to a densely packed civilian population and older, narrower streets.(AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
FloridaA Middle School Student Faces Charges for Throwing Wood at President Trump's Motorcade, Police Say
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
SomaliaAt Least 20 Dead in Blast at Mogadishu Marketplace
A Somali trader stands outside his shop destroyed near the scene of a suicide bomb explosion at the Wadajir market in Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MilitaryGrieving Army Widow Meets Her Husband’s Coffin on Airport Tarmac in Emotional Video
American flag over casket at military funeral
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen listen to a guide during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen listen to a guide during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau, southern Germany, on Feb. 19, 2017. Matthias Schrader—AP
Germany

Vice President Mike Pence Visited a Former Nazi Concentration Camp

Ken Thomas/AP
4:15 PM UTC

(DACHAU, Germany) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid a somber visit to the site of the Dachau concentration camp on Sunday, walking along the grounds where tens of thousands of people were killed during World War II.

Pence was joined by his wife, Karen Pence, and the couple's 23-year-old daughter, Charlotte, as they toured the exhibits at the former concentration camp that was established by the Nazis in 1933 near Munich.

The vice president was accompanied by Abba Naor, a survivor of the camp, and other dignitaries as he passed through the wrought iron gate bearing the inscription, "Arbeit macht frei," or "Work sets you free." The Pences placed a wreath beneath the International Memorial at the center of the camp, toured the barracks and viewed the ovens inside the crematorium.

The Pences also stopped at religious memorials at the site and later attended a church service on the camp's grounds.

More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at Dachau, and more than 40,000 prisoners died there. The camp was liberated by U.S. forces in April 1945.

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Dachau during a trip to Germany in 2015.

Making his first overseas trip as vice president, Pence spoke to foreign diplomats and defense officials at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders.

Pence was traveling to Brussels later Sunday for meetings on Monday with NATO and European Union officials.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME