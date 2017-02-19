IraqThe Fight to Retake Mosul From ISIS Reaches Perilous New Stage
An Iraqi federal police member walks towards the frontline outside the town of Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 2017. The battle for the western half of Mosul city, which began Sunday, is expected to be prolonged and difficult due to a densely packed civilian population and older, narrower streets.(AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
SomaliaAt Least 20 Dead in Blast at Mogadishu Marketplace
A Somali trader stands outside his shop destroyed near the scene of a suicide bomb explosion at the Wadajir market in Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
GermanyVice President Mike Pence Visited a Former Nazi Concentration Camp
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen listen to a guide during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
MilitaryGrieving Army Widow Meets Her Husband’s Coffin on Airport Tarmac in Emotional Video
American flag over casket at military funeral
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida.  Joe Raedle—2017 Getty Images
Florida

A Middle School Student Faces Charges for Throwing Wood at President Trump's Motorcade, Police Say

Mahita Gajanan
4:44 PM UTC

A middle school student will face charges after throwing a block of wood at President Donald Trump's motorcade, police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the child confessed to throwing the block of wood at the presidential motorcade while Trump was traveling from the Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The middle schooler also implicated four other students who were involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The 2x4 block hit one of the vehicles in the motorcade shortly before 2 p.m., police said in a release.

Police said charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County State's Attorney's Office.

