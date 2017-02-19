President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. Joe Raedle—2017 Getty Images

A middle school student will face charges after throwing a block of wood at President Donald Trump's motorcade , police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the child confessed to throwing the block of wood at the presidential motorcade while Trump was traveling from the Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The middle schooler also implicated four other students who were involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The 2x4 block hit one of the vehicles in the motorcade shortly before 2 p.m., police said in a release.

Police said charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County State's Attorney's Office.