Watch Live: President Trump Rallies Supporters in Florida

TIME Staff
8:04 PM UTC

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday evening, speaking before throngs of fans at a moment when his young presidency is buffeted by low approval ratings and questions about chaos in his White House.

Trump is set to address supporters at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, during a long holiday weekend spent at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida. It comes a day after he held an event at Boeing in South Carolina, and two days after a combative White House press conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

