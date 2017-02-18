TelevisionMilo Yiannopoulos Sparred With Bill Maher and Attacked Female Comics
SpaceX Launch Pad
A Space X Falcon9 rocket is readied for launch, Feb. 17, 2017, at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Red Huber—AP
space

SpaceX Has Postponed Its Latest Launch

Associated Press
3:43 PM UTC

(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch from NASA's historic moon pad.

Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX to halt Saturday's countdown at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The unmanned Falcon rocket remains at Launch Complex 39A, waiting to soar on a space station delivery mission. It's the same pad where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago, and where the shuttle program ended in 2011.

This will be SpaceX's first Florida launch since a rocket explosion last summer.

The next launch attempt could come as early as Sunday morning.

