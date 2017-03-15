Northeastern Poland at the border with Lithuania, formerly part of the Soviet Union.The 60-mile stretch of land known as the Suwualki Gap connects Poland and NATO countries to the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, January 2017.

The Suwalki Gap: The Most Vulnerable Stretch of Land in Europe

The Suwalki gap is about 60 miles long, a stretch of land found on Poland's border with Lithuania. It's vulnerability could decide the fate of the Baltic states.

The land connects the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad with Belarus, known for being a Moscow ally. It's possible exposure to Kremlin control is a source of worry for U.S. officials, the Wall Street Journal reports.

If Moscow gained control of the corridor the Baltic States would, catastrophically, be cut off from other NATO allies. The U.S. will lead a deterrent force from April 2017 based at the Suwalki gap in an attempt to secure the area.