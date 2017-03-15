White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Holds Rally in Nashville
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida.
Life in the Suwalki Gap, Putin's next land grab
Northeastern Poland at the border with Lithuania, formerly part of the Soviet Union.The 60-mile stretch of land known as the Suwualki Gap connects Poland and NATO countries to the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, January 2017.Timothy Fadek—Redux Pictures
Preparations against PutinÕs next land grab, The Suwalki Gap: How a tiny 60-mile stretch of land in central Europe could spark a war with Russia.The United States is sending an increasing number of soldiers to supplement their NATO allies in Central a
Northeastern Poland at the border with Lithuania, formerly part of the Soviet Union.The 60-mile stretch of land known as
Timothy Fadek—Redux Pictures
Baltic states

The Suwalki Gap: The Most Vulnerable Stretch of Land in Europe

Zamira Rahim
6:36 PM UTC

The Suwalki gap is about 60 miles long, a stretch of land found on Poland's border with Lithuania. It's vulnerability could decide the fate of the Baltic states.

The land connects the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad with Belarus, known for being a Moscow ally. It's possible exposure to Kremlin control is a source of worry for U.S. officials, the Wall Street Journal reports.

If Moscow gained control of the corridor the Baltic States would, catastrophically, be cut off from other NATO allies. The U.S. will lead a deterrent force from April 2017 based at the Suwalki gap in an attempt to secure the area.

