31 Artists You Didn’t Know Are Super Close to an EGOT

The elusive, prestigious EGOT —ascribed to any person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony—has only been achieved by 12 people (not counting recipients of honorary awards, or Tracy Morgan on 30 Rock). At Sunday night's Oscars, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda could become the thirteenth and youngest, at age 37, EGOT recipient. Nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana, Miranda has previously won one Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys. If he wins, Miranda will join the esteemed company of artists like composer Richard Rogers (the first person to complete an EGOT, in 1962), Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Below are some of the other artists who, like Miranda, are just one award away from EGOT-ing.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, three Tonys
Needs: Oscar
James Earl Jones
Won: Three Emmys, one Grammy, two Tonys
Needs: A competitive Oscar (he won an Honorary Oscar in 2011)
Elton John
Won: Five Grammys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Emmy
Cher
Won: One Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar
Needs: Tony
Al Pacino
Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, two Tonys
Needs: Grammy
Cynthia Nixon
Won: Two Emmys, one Grammy, one Tony
Needs: Oscar
Martin Scorsese
Won: Three Emmys, one Grammy, one Oscar
Needs: Tony
Maggie Smith
Won: Three Emmys, two Oscars, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Helen Mirren
Won: Four Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Julie Andrews
Won: Two Emmys, one competitive Grammy (and one Lifetime Achievement Grammy), one Oscar
Needs: Tony
Trey Parker and Matt Stone
Won: Five Emmys, one Grammy, four Tonys
Needs: Oscar
Kate Winslet
Won: One Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar
Needs: Tony
Jessica Lange
Won: Three Emmys, two Oscars, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Stephen Sondheim
Won: Eight Grammys, 12 competitive Tonys (and a Lifetime Achievement Tony), one Oscar
Needs: Emmy
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Won: Four Grammys, one Oscar, seven Tonys
Needs: Emmy
Ellen Burstyn
Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Vanessa Redgrave
Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Christopher Plummer
Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Lily Tomlin
Won: Six Emmys, one Grammy, one competitive Tony (and one Lifetime Achievement Tony)
Needs: Oscar
Dick Van Dyke
Won: Four Emmys, one Grammy, one Tony
Needs: Oscar
Cyndi Lauper
Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, one Tony
Needs: Oscar
Burt Bacharach
Won: One Emmy, seven competitive Grammys (and a Lifetime Achivement Grammy), three Oscars
Needs: Tony
Randy Newman
Won: Three Emmys, five Grammys, two Oscars
Needs: Tony
Frances McDormand
Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Audra McDonald
Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, six Tonys
Needs: Oscar
Harry Belafonte
Won: One Emmy, three Grammys, one Tony
Needs: competitive Oscar (won the James Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014)
Jeremy Irons
Won: Three Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Geoffrey Rush
Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, one Tony
Needs: Grammy
Barbara Streisand
Won: Five Emmys, eight competitve Grammys (and a Grammy Legend Award and Lifetime Achievement Grammy), two Oscars
Needs: Tony
Liza Minelli
Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, four Tonys
Needs: competitive Grammy (received a Grammy Living Legend Award in 1990)