Flint Water
Three city and state employees were criminally charged on April 20, 2016, for their role in the Flint water crisis. The Flint Water Plant tower is seen here on Feb. 26, 2016 in Flint, Mich.  Paul Sancya—AP
Michigan

'Systematic Racism' Is Behind Flint's Water Crisis, Civil Rights Commission Says

Jeff Karoub / AP
10:09 PM UTC

(FLINT, Mich.) — "Systemic racism" going back decades is at the core of problems that caused a lead-contaminated water crisis in the majority black city of Flint, according to a Michigan Civil Rights Commission report issued Friday.

The report says the commission did not unearth any civil rights law violations and that nobody "intended to poison Flint." But the 130-page report based on the testimony of more than 100 residents, experts and government and community leaders at public hearings and other meetings last year concludes that decisions would have been different had they concerned the state's wealthier, predominantly white communities.

"We are not suggesting that those making decisions related to this crisis were racists ... (but the) disparate response is the result of systemic racism that was built into the foundation and growth of Flint, its industry and suburban area," the report says. "Would the Flint water crisis have been allowed to happen in Birmingham, Ann Arbor or East Grand Rapids? We believe the answer is no, and that the vestiges of segregation and discrimination found in Flint made it a unique target. The lack of political clout left the residents with nowhere to turn, no way to have their voices heard."

To save money while under state control, the impoverished city used water from the Flint River for 18 months without treating it to prevent pipe corrosion. As a result, the water caused lead to leach from old pipes and into homes.

Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires' outbreak that has been linked to the improperly treated water. Flint's overall lead level no longer exceeds the federal limit but authorities still require residents to use faucet filters provided by the state.

Michigan has allocated roughly $250 million toward resolving the disaster. Thirteen current or former government officials have been criminally charged in the crisis, including two emergency managers who were appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to run Flint.

The commission's report notes the local, state and federal action to help Flint that began in late 2015 but criticized the timing, noting that by that time residents "had been reporting heavily discolored and bad tasting water for well over a year."

"Even after some tests showed there was a problem, decision makers questioned the tests, not the water," the report said.

The commission's findings build on a report released last year by a bipartisan task force created by Snyder that determined the crisis was a case of "environmental injustice." This week, Snyder announced the members of a new Environmental Justice Work Group aimed at improving state guidelines and policy regarding environmental and health hazards.

The commission recommends replacing or amending the state's emergency manager law to analyze the root causes of a community's financial problems and allow for more local representation and oversight. The bipartisan task force and others also recommended changes to the law in the wake of the water crisis, but none has been made.

The commission, created by the Michigan Constitution, is directed to investigate allegations of discrimination. If it finds violations, it can order the violator to stop and take corrective action. That order can be appealed to circuit court. The commission pledges "to be more resolute" in its role in "giving greater voice" to residents to prevent such crises from happening again.

The commission first conducted hearings in Flint 50 years ago to investigate problems associated with urban renewal, particularly access to decent housing. The 1966 probe found a "rigidly segregated" city with people living in "squalid conditions."

