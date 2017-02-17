Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
Jidenna Sound Drop Performance at Kola House
TelevisionHere's What Betty White Had to Say About How Golden Girls Tackled AIDS
Actresses Betty White And Carolyn Hennesy Host Media Preview For Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball Fundraiser
moviesReview: XX, a Creepy Quartet of Horror Films by Women, Might Rob You of Sleep
Melanie Lynskey in "The Birthday Party" in XX.
Michigan'Systematic Racism' Is Behind Flint's Water Crisis, Civil Rights Commission Says
Flint Water
Adolf Hitler's personal traveling telephone is displayed at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Auction house president Bill Panagopulos says Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker in 1945. Rayner's son is now selling it. Panagopulos says bidding will start at $100,000 this weekend. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Adolf Hitler's personal traveling telephone is displayed at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md., on Feb. 17, 2017. Patrick Semansky—AP
Maryland

Hitler’s Personal Traveling Telephone Is Up for Auction

Associated Press
9:35 PM UTC

(CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md.) — A Maryland auction house is selling Adolf Hitler's personal traveling telephone.

Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City says occupying Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker. Rayner's son is now selling the red phone with a Nazi party symbol and Hitler's name engraved on the back.

The phone is estimated at $200,000 to $300,000 and Panagopulos says bidding will start at $100,000 this weekend.

Panagopulos considers the phone a "weapon of mass destruction," noting that the orders Hitler gave over the phone took many lives.

He says the seller and auction house hope it ends up in a museum, where people who see it "really understand what extreme fascist thinking can bring about."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME