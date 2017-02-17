TelevisionHere's What Betty White Had to Say About How Golden Girls Tackled AIDS
Actresses Betty White And Carolyn Hennesy Host Media Preview For Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball Fundraiser
moviesReview: XX, a Creepy Quartet of Horror Films by Women, Might Rob You of Sleep
Melanie Lynskey in "The Birthday Party" in XX.
Michigan'Systematic Racism' Is Behind Flint's Water Crisis, Civil Rights Commission Says
Flint Water
Donald TrumpLobbyists Helped Bankroll President Trump's Transition
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-CONCERT
Students sunbathe on the steps of Columbia University's Low Memorial Library next to Daniel Chester French's sculpture, Alma Mater, April 29, 2015 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Students sunbathe on the steps of Columbia University's Low Memorial Library next to the Alma Mater in New York on April 29, 2015. Mark Lennihan—AP
viral

Columbia University Apologizes After Accidentally Accepting a Few Hundred Students

Raisa Bruner
9:18 PM UTC

It's been a rough week for the 277 prospective Columbia University students who thought they had been accepted at the Manhattan Ivy League institution—only to discover it was all a mistake. The admissions office had erroneously sent out the acceptances, and then revoked them in a follow-up email a little more than an hour later, leaving some pretty heartbroken students in their wake as the New York Times reports. The college in question was the School of Public Health's Masters program.

"We deeply apologize for this miscommunication," the second email read. “We value the energy and enthusiasm that our applicants bring to the admissions process, and regret the stress and confusion caused by this mistake.”

This is just the latest mishap in a long line of accidental acceptances, which have become something of a time-honored tradition at colleges across the country. Columbia joins the likes of Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, UCLA, UC Davis, Johns Hopkins, and more over the last few decades who have gotten kids' hopes up only to ultimately dash their dreams. In 2009, UC San Diego mistakenly emailed a whopping 28,000 prospective students with good news that they'd been admitted.

That good news, of course, was actually fake news.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME