Turkey

Car Bombing in Southeastern Turkey Kills 3-Year-Old Child and Wounds 15

Associated Press
8:08 PM UTC

(ANKARA, Turkey) — A car bomb attack targeting government lodgings in southeastern Turkey has killed a 3-year-old child and wounded 15 people, an official said.

The bomb exploded near the homes of judges and prosecutors in the mainly-Kurdish town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Sanliurfa governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying the attack was carried out with an explosives-laden vehicle, killing the child and wounding 15 others. Anadolu said medics and police were dispatched to the area, which was immediately sealed off.

Turkey has suffered a series of violent attacks since 2015 that have been carried out either by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants who have led a three-decade old insurgency and resumed fighting after a cease-fire collapsed that year.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has targeted police or government lodgings with car bombs in the past.

