Watch Live: SpaceX Launches a Rocket to the International Space Station

SpaceX is scheduled to launch launch its latest resupply mission to the International Space Station on Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission — the tenth resupply that SpaceX has conducted for NASA — will provide astronauts on the space station with fresh supplies as well as research materials. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket — the company's Falcon 9 — will attempt a controlled landing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Space lovers, as well as industry observers, will tune in carefully to watch the launch. A Falcon 9 exploded in September of last year, leading some SpaceX clients to consider other companies to launch their payloads.

The launch is scheduled to take place just after 10 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.