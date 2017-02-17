Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Blasts Trump's Defense of That Electoral College Claim
Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
climate changeEveryone In Donald Trump's Cabinet Is Failing Americans
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel's Highlight Reel Digs Into President Trump on the Media
President Trump Names Alexander Acosta As New Labor Secretary Choice
Middle EastLet's Talk About a One-State Solution Where Israelis and Palestinians Are Equal
APTOPIX Israel Settlements
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill Jan. 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill Jan. 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Stephen J. Boitano—LightRocket/Getty Images
Congress

Scott Pruitt Confirmed as EPA Chief

null
6:47 PM UTC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott Pruitt was approved on Friday by a vote of 52-46.

Pruitt served six years as Oklahoma's attorney general and was closely aligned with oil and gas companies in his home state, whose executives backed his political campaigns. He filed 14 lawsuits as attorney general challenging EPA regulations, including President Barack Obama's plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

Pruitt's nomination was strongly opposed by environmental groups that predict he will roll back EPA's enforcement efforts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME