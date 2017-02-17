medicineHow Doctors Are Fueling the Opioid Epidemic
fashion

Watch Adriana Lima, Diane von Furstenberg, and Waris Ahluwalia Declare 'I Am an Immigrant'

Cady Lang
7:48 PM UTC

From Hillary Clinton's speech at the Oscar de la Renta Forever Stamp First-Day-Of-Issue Stamp Dedication Ceremony and the Women's March leaders opening the Mara Hoffman fashion show, New York Fashion Week has taken a turn for the political.

Following a Day Without Immigrants, the fashion community is showing their support for immigrants with a powerful new video in collaboration with W Magazine amid President Donald Trump controversial policies on immigration.

In the black-and-white video, no fewer than fashion people from Brazilian model Adriana Lima to Belgian-born designer and fashion world veteran Diane von Furstenberg declare "I am an immigrant," highlighting the many artists and creators in the industry that hail from other countries. Furstenberg closed the video with an especially poignant message by highlighting the success that she's been able to find through the opportunities available to her in America.

"I am an immigrant and America’s been good to me," she said.

Watch the full video below.

