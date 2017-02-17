viralJustin Trudeau and Angela Merkel’s Candlelit Dinner Inspired Some Pretty Incredible Memes
Donald Trump

President Trump Loves Roundtables With CEOs. Here’s Why

Ryan Teague Beckwith
4:29 PM UTC

President Trump likes to sit around tables with business leaders.

In the first few weeks of his Administration, the New York real estate mogul has met with the CEOs of America's 12 largest companies, held a roundtable with female CEOs and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had a discussion with retail CEOs and chatted with airline CEOs.

The meetings haven't produced much in the way of policy news, but they have produced great visuals for the Trump Administration.

Trump, in particular, likes to be seen as a business executive, and the visuals from these meetings help reinforce that image.

Here's a closer look at how the White House uses this tactic.

