Donald TrumpPresident Trump Loves Roundtables With CEOs. Here’s Why
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
viralJustin Trudeau and Angela Merkel’s Candlelit Dinner Inspired Some Pretty Incredible Memes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Berlin
Late Night TelevisionWatch Stephen Colbert Go Hard on Trump: 'You Inherited a Fortune. We Elected a Mess.'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mental Health/PsychologyAmericans Are Still Stressed About the Election
migraine
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Visits Boeing in South Carolina

Charlotte Alter
3:52 PM UTC

President Donald Trump is traveling to South Carolina on Friday to meet with airplane company Boeing about jobs.

The President tweeted Friday that he was "going to Charleston, South Carolina to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs." Trump has already met once with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg about a replacement for Air Force One, a meeting which Muilenburg called "very productive."

The visit comes shortly after an attempt to unionize the plant failed.

Trump has periodically visited companies and factories outside of Washington to tout his campaign promise to save American jobs. In December, Trump visited a Carrier plant in Indiana and boasted that he was "keeping" 1,100 jobs that the company had planned to ship to Mexico. The real number was actually 800. And the deal also included a $16 million investment in the facility, which Carrier's corporate parent said would be invested into automation — which is likely to cost more jobs later.

His event is schedule to start at about 1 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME