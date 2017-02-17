Be Nice Because It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Big-hearted Americans are being called on to help celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday by carrying out selfless gestures and encouraging others to pay it forward.

A Colorado-based group called the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) has dedicated an entire week to promoting kindness. World Kindness Day , which is observed every year in November, inspired the organization to extend the unofficial holiday by seven days, the group said on its website.

“Kindness really does start with one — one person, one act, one place, one city, one county, and one movement with one goal in mind: to make our world a kinder place one act at a time,” RAK wrote. “And, every single one of us can play a part in this mission.”

The organization has also published a list of recommendations for random acts of kindness. They include complimenting people, smiling at strangers, leaving quarters at the laundromat, giving away gifts or making donations.