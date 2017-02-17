Donald TrumpPresident Trump Loves Roundtables With CEOs. Here’s Why
Be Nice Because It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Melissa Chan
3:46 PM UTC

Big-hearted Americans are being called on to help celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday by carrying out selfless gestures and encouraging others to pay it forward.

A Colorado-based group called the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) has dedicated an entire week to promoting kindness. World Kindness Day, which is observed every year in November, inspired the organization to extend the unofficial holiday by seven days, the group said on its website.

“Kindness really does start with one — one person, one act, one place, one city, one county, and one movement with one goal in mind: to make our world a kinder place one act at a time,” RAK wrote. “And, every single one of us can play a part in this mission.”

The organization has also published a list of recommendations for random acts of kindness. They include complimenting people, smiling at strangers, leaving quarters at the laundromat, giving away gifts or making donations.

Follow TIME