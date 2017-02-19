People Who Fear Deportation Under President Trump Are Fleeing to Canada for Asylum

A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain, N.Y., on Feb.17, 2017.

A handful of asylum seekers have fled the U.S. for Canada over the past week amid an immigration crackdown in America under President Donald Trump .

Reuters photographer Christinne Muschi has captured several scenes of people trekking through snowy woods to cross the U.S.-Canada border by foot and enter Hemmingford, Quebec. Among her subjects are people from Yemen and Sudan trying to get into Canada after losing hope of obtaining legal status in the U.S.

On Friday, eight people, who said they were from Sudan, made it across the border to Canada, as U.S. Border Patrol tried to stop them, Reuters reports . Four adults and four young children left a taxi by the border in Champlain, New York and ran to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police waiting on the other side.

U.S Border Patrol held one man, saying they had to verify his papers. The man then appeared to take his papers from the officer and run across the border, Reuters reports. The officer chased him but stopped once he hit the border.

Reuters reports that the officer said the man who crossed the border was in the U.S. illegally, and that he would have been detained if caught.