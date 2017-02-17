BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits across the table for dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and next to Christoph Heusgen, German foreign and security policy adviser at the Hotel Regent on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Germany after delivering a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France consisting of a pro-trade pitch to a conflicted Europe. (Photo by Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday night in Berlin to discuss matters of great importance. But a single candle on the dinner table has lit up the internet with a glow, inspiring memes awash in the warmth of the date night-like setup.

On Friday, Trudeau and Merkel addressed the European Union Parliament about trade, but the internet doesn't always have time for that sort of thing because here they are, face to face, having a noticeably enchanted evening.

Merkel's foreign and security policy adviser Christoph Heusgen and at least one other diner joined them.

Across the pond, President Donald Trump hosted his first formal meeting with Trudeau at the White House on Monday. During the influential meeting, Trump’s daughter Ivanka also made eye contact with Trudeau, providing the internet with all the minimum requirements to fantasize about their future lives together.

Random snapshots of politicians tend to go viral, but Trudeau has become one of the most meme-able people on the internet.