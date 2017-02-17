Donald TrumpPresident Trump Loves Roundtables With CEOs. Here’s Why
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
Late Night TelevisionWatch Stephen Colbert Go Hard on Trump: 'You Inherited a Fortune. We Elected a Mess.'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mental Health/PsychologyAmericans Are Still Stressed About the Election
migraine
medicineHow a New Psoriasis Drug Is Different From Others
Row of medicine bottles
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Berlin
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits across the table for dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and next to Christoph Heusgen, German foreign and security policy adviser at the Hotel Regent on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Germany after delivering a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France consisting of a pro-trade pitch to a conflicted Europe. (Photo by Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images) Handout—Getty Images
viral

Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel’s Candlelit Dinner Inspired Some Pretty Incredible Memes

Ashley Hoffman
4:27 PM UTC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday night in Berlin to discuss matters of great importance. But a single candle on the dinner table has lit up the internet with a glow, inspiring memes awash in the warmth of the date night-like setup.

On Friday, Trudeau and Merkel addressed the European Union Parliament about trade, but the internet doesn't always have time for that sort of thing because here they are, face to face, having a noticeably enchanted evening.

Merkel's foreign and security policy adviser Christoph Heusgen and at least one other diner joined them.

Across the pond, President Donald Trump hosted his first formal meeting with Trudeau at the White House on Monday. During the influential meeting, Trump’s daughter Ivanka also made eye contact with Trudeau, providing the internet with all the minimum requirements to fantasize about their future lives together.

Random snapshots of politicians tend to go viral, but Trudeau has become one of the most meme-able people on the internet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME