the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Donald Trump, Tony Blair's Brexit Fight and Monopoly Thimble
Reporters attempt to pose questions to President Donald Trump during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House in Washington, on Feb. 16, 2017.
Television'Daddy Came to Play.' Jimmy Fallon Did His Own Donald Trump Press Conference
United KingdomTony Blair Returns to the Limelight with Bid to Reverse Brexit
Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair Delivers A Speech At An Open Britain Event
WorldMike Pence Hopes to Reassure Skeptical Allies Over Trump, Putin and the U.S. Commitment to Europe
Mike Pence
Starfish sunlight sunrise beach
Beach near Greymouth, West Coast of New Zealand Kathryn Diehm—Getty Images
geology

Apparently New Zealand Might Be Part of a Lost Underwater Continent

Kate Samuelson
1:19 PM UTC

A group of geologists believes New Zealand and several surrounding islands, including New Caledonia, should be reclassified as part of an eighth continent called Zealandia, rather than be grouped with Australia in the Australasia region.

As the islands are connected by submerged continental crust, which is separate and distinct from Australia and Antarctica, the geologists argue that they should form their own continent — even if 94% of that 1.9 million-square-mile land mass (approximately the area of greater India) is underwater.

The geologists, who hail from New Zealand, Melbourne, New Caledonia and Sydney, spent more than two decades gathering enough data to make the case for Zealandia. They collated their findings in a study called "Zealandia: Earth’s Hidden Continent," published in the Geological Society of America's journal, GSA Today

"Zealandia illustrates that the large and the obvious in natural science can be overlooked," the researchers say in the conclusion of their study. "Based on various lines of geological and geophysical evidence, particularly those accumulated in the last two decades... Zealandia is not a collection of partly submerged continental fragments but is a coherent 4.9 Mkm2 continent."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME