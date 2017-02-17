'Daddy Came to Play.' Jimmy Fallon Did His Own Donald Trump Press Conference

President Donald Trump denied " ranting and raving " in his combative press conference Thursday. But Jimmy Fallon's spoof of the event embraced Trump's "crazy" side.

"Buckle up, cause I'm coming in hot," Fallon said, imitating Trump in The Tonight Show 's cold open on Thursday. "This is going to be a crazy one. Daddy came to play."

Fallon made fun of the White House's mixed messaging on Michael Flynn's resignation : "I knew that he knew that I knew but he didn't know that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew that I knew that he knew, so now you know," he said of Trump's knowledge of Flynn's talks with a Russian official.

Fallon's Trump also pulled out a Magic 8 ball to answer questions about his Administration's contact with Russia, and made the very important Cabinet announcement that Beyoncé will replace Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder . After all, Fallon mused, "Who knows more about going into labor than someone carrying twins ?"

Watch the whole clip above.