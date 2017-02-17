WorldMike Pence Hopes to Reassure Skeptical Allies Over Trump, Putin and the U.S. Commitment to Europe
Mike Pence
PhilippinesPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte Says He'll Quit If a Rival Can Prove Embezzlement Claims
PHILIPPINES-QUAKE
europeWorld Leaders Will Be Hoping For Clarity on U.S. Priorities at the Munich Conference
Pence prepares to swear in Mattis to be Secretary of Defense in Washington
South KoreaA South Korean Court Has Approved the Arrest of Samsung's Heir
Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee Appears In Court Again To Face Arrest Warrant In Graft Probe
Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair Delivers A Speech At An Open Britain Event
Tony Blair, former U.K. prime minister, delivers a speech during an Open Britain event at the Bloomberg L.P. offices in London, U.K., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.  Simon Dawson—Bloomberg— Getty Images
United Kingdom

Tony Blair Returns to the Limelight with Bid to Reverse Brexit

Dan Stewart
11:05 AM UTC

The former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has launched a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, issuing a call to those who voted to remain in the bloc to "rise up in defense of what we believe."

In a speech hosted by pro-E.U. group Open Britain, Blair laid out the case for overturning the results of last June's election, describing the damage that he says leaving the E.U. will do to Britain's economy and its standing in the world. The so-called "hard Brexit" Britain is facing under current Prime Minister Theresa May — under which the country would withdraw from the bloc's single market — would threaten billions of pounds in industries from financial services to manufacturing, he said.

He accused the current Conservative government of pursuing "Brexit at any cost," arguing that the voters backed Leave without being fully aware of what it would entail. "The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind."

The speech comes just weeks before May is expected to kickstart the formal process of withdrawal. She promised to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two-year period of negotiations, by the end of March and won parliamentary approval to do so earlier in February.

Blair's remarks stand in contrast to the position of his own Labour Party, which has agreed to back Brexit but has promised to fight for the "best deal" available. Although most Labour members of parliament (MPs) backed the Remain campaign ahead of the vote, their constituents largely went the other way — around 70% of Labour-held constituencies voted to leave the E.U.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers within the Conservative Party condemned Blair for his intervention. Iain Duncan-Smith, a former leader of the party who has been one of the most vocal 'Brexiteers,' called Blair's remarks "arrogant" and "out of touch."

His speech did receive support from some quarters. Nick Clegg, former head of the resolutely anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats party, tweeted his backing.

With only a small minority of elected lawmakers willing to risk their careers by opposing Brexit, the former Prime Minister acknowledged that reversing the vote would be extremely difficult if not impossible. "I don't know if we can succeed," he said. "But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try."

The verdict from many people in Britain may be no less rancorous. Blair is not a popular figure in the country he once led. Many still condemn him for leading Britain into the Iraq War based on misleading and flawed evidence. The establishment holds him in disdain for enriching himself out of office; newspapers regularly report on steep speaking fees and work done for dodgy regimes around the world. The leftwing grassroots of his former party, meanwhile, see him as a traitor to the cause.

Still, 48% of voters backed staying within the European Union. Blair will be hoping at least some of them rally to his standard.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME