South KoreaA South Korean Court Has Approved the Arrest of Samsung's Heir
Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee Appears In Court Again To Face Arrest Warrant In Graft Probe
White HouseVice Admiral Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become National Security Adviser
Jordan's Prince Faisal (L), Army's head
facebookMark Zuckerberg Shares Facebook's Plan to Bring the Global Community Together
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
moviesReview: Matt Damon Fights Mystical Beasts in the Not-Terrible Great Wall
The Great Wall
Pakistan
Soldiers stand alert after a deadly suicide attack at the shrine of famous Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Pakistan, Feb. 16, 2017. Pervez Masih—AP
Pakistan

An ISIS Bombing at a Shrine in Pakistan Has Killed at Least 75 People

Adil Jawad and Munir Ahmed / AP
3:21 AM UTC

(KARACHI) — An ISIS suicide bomber struck inside a famed shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 75 people in the deadliest attack in the country in more than two years.

The bomber entered the main hall of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and detonated his payload amid dozens of worshippers, according to three security officials, who said at least 20 women and nine children were among the dead.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters. Fazal Palejo, a senior health official in Sindh province, confirmed the toll.

ISIS claimed the attack in a statement circulated by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted a "Shiite gathering." The Sunni extremist group views Shiites as apostates and has targeted Pakistan's Shiite minority in the past. It views Sufi shrines like the one targeted Thursday as a form of idolatry.

Read More: The Iraqi Photographers Documenting the Destruction Left Behind by ISIS

Raja Somro, who witnessed the attack, told a local TV network that hundreds of people were performing a spiritual dance known as the Dhamal when the bomber struck.

"I saw bodies everywhere. I saw bodies of women and children," he said.

Local TV showed graphic footage of the aftermath of the blast, with wounded worshippers crying out for help and the floors covered with shoes, blood and body parts. Women cried and beat their chests in grief.

Ghazanfar Shah, the custodian of the site, said security was lax at the shrine, which is entered through two gold-plated doors.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed that security forces would track down the perpetrators of the attack, according to Pakistani state TV.

"Each drop of the nation's blood shall be avenged, and avenged immediately," Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement. "No more restraint for anyone."

Read More: Should the U.S. Prioritize Christian Refugees? No Thanks, Some Arab Christians Say

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack and offered its support to Pakistan in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"We stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remain committed to the security of the South Asia region," said a statement by acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner.

Thursday's attack was the deadliest in Pakistan since Dec. 16, 2014, when militants assaulted an army-run school in Peshawar, killing 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Pakistan has been at war with the Taliban and other extremist groups for more than a decade. In recent years it has launched major offensives against militant strongholds in the tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, but insurgents have continued to carry out attacks elsewhere in the country.

Read More: Racial and Religious Harmony in Indonesia's Capital Are About to Face a Major Test

ISIS has been expanding its presence in Pakistan in recent years and has claimed a number of deadly attacks, including a suicide bombing at another shrine in November 2016 that killed more than 50 people.

The government has downplayed the ISIS affiliate, insisting that only a small number of militants have pledged allegiance to the group.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have long accused each other of failing to crack down on militants who operate along the porous border.

The army spokesman, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, said acts of terrorism were being carried out "from hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan," without elaborating. Pakistan closed the main Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan shortly after the attack.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writers Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan and Muhammad Farooq in Jam Shoro, Pakistan contributed to this report

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME