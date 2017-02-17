facebookMark Zuckerberg Shares Facebook's Plan to Bring the Global Community Together
Jordan's Prince Faisal (L), Army's head
Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward (right, without headgear) at a military facility in Amman, Jordan, May 27, 2012. Khalil Mazraawi—AFP/Getty Images
White House

Vice Admiral Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become National Security Adviser

Associated Press
1:43 AM UTC

Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.

A senior White House official says Harward turned the offer down due to financial and family commitments.

The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision has not been publicly announced.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.

Read More: Read Michael Flynn's Resignation Letter From the Trump Administration

Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

