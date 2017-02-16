moviesReview: Matt Damon Fights Mystical Beasts in the Not-Terrible Great Wall
The Great Wall
BooksThe Making a Murderer Prosecutor Wants You to Know What the Show Got Wrong
viral'She Was a Beautiful Human.' Man Who Cared For 89-Year-Old Neighbor Says Goodbye
National SecurityAnother Donald Trump Failure: Not Calling White Supremacy 'Terrorism'
President Donald Trump
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 19, 2016.  Guillermo Gutierrez—Bloomberg/Getty Images
facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Facebook's Plan to Bring the Global Community Together

Abigail Abrams
Feb 16, 2017

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg wants to bring people closer together.

In a nearly 6,000-word letter published to his Facebook page on Thursday, Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the kind of world he thinks Facebook can help create. The free-wielding note included few specifics, but offered a number of broad, ambitious goals for how the tech giant can contribute to a better understanding of everything from terrorism to fake news.

“Today we are close to taking our next step. Our greatest opportunities are now global — like spreading prosperity and freedom, promoting peace and understanding, lifting people out of poverty, and accelerating science,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Our greatest challenges also need global responses — like ending terrorism, fighting climate change, and preventing pandemics. Progress now requires humanity coming together not just as cities or nations, but also as a global community.”

The letter marks a shift from Zuckerberg’s initial reaction to criticism that Facebook's filter bubbles added to the intense national divide and sharp partisan atmosphere after the 2016 presidential election. He acknowledged missteps in his letter on Thursday, adding that Facebook is working to change its policies. He also said Facebook would use artificial intelligence to help the world in areas such as safety.

The letter ends with a quote from Abraham Lincoln that suggests, "We can succeed only by concert." Zuckerberg then reiterates his stance to bring people together, as well as his hope "to build the new social infrastructure to create the world we want for generations to come."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME